GTA Online Daily Objectives: Participate in a Rally Race

GTA Online can be extremely overwhelming to new players, given the extensive number of game modes that it has on offer. The player is often left confused as to what he/she must be doing at all times to ensure progression in the game.

The easy answer to this question is to play as many missions and complete Heists to make enough money for investing in a business. But more often than not, players are bombarded by messages and dialog boxes in GTA Online.

This adds to the confusion in the game, and the players are left clueless. To get a grip on GTA Online and figure out how to get more RP, keeping an eye on Daily Objectives to earn some extra RP and cash is vital.

How to participate in a rally race in GTA Online?

Races in GTA Online can be launched by either going to the specific race location on the map or selecting jobs from the pause menu or the in-game phone.

Rally races are a variation of races in GTA Online. Any race can be turned into a rally race from the options menu, except for stunt races. Players can follow these steps to play a rally race:

Host a race in GTA Online by selecting races from jobs. Select any race, and while in the race settings menu, select "race type." From there, switch the race type to "rally race."

Each car will have two players in a rally race: one is a driver, while the other is the navigator. The pair must work in tandem, as only the latter can see the next checkpoint and must communicate it clearly to the driver to ensure that the race is won.

"Participate in a Rally Race" often appears as a Daily Objective and should be easy to complete by merely hosting or joining a race in GTA Online.