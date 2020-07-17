GTA Online: Diamond Casino Heist update date

The Diamond Casino Heist update brought with itself a tonne of new additions to GTA Online such as the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Diamond Casino serves as the hub for all the player's gambling needs such as Race betting, Poker, Blackjack, among several other games. However, the most popular activity regarding the Diamond Casino is the Heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the best Heists in the game in terms of gameplay, difficulty, and challenge. GTA Online switches up enemy patterns, keypad codes and tinkers with the level in general, encouraging replayability.

Rockstar's Weekly update for 16 July 2020 brought back a certain favourite of the GTA Online community in the Heist: Diamonds.

Diamonds were a limited-time reward that players would get after completing the Heist. They are a great cash boost in GTA Online, and were sorely missed in the game.

GTA Online: Diamonds return in Weekly Update

Contrary to popular belief, bigger is not always better.



Case in point: the Issi Classic, a timeless compact and cult classic.



Hop behind the wheel of one in The Vespucci Job, paying out Triple GTA$ and RP all week long.https://t.co/rJt4CyFJKO pic.twitter.com/THaJaq14EZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 16, 2020

The Weekly Update rolls out around Thursday every week for GTA Online and brings with itself a host of changes to the game.

Diamonds were previously a part of the Diamond Casino Heist around the Valentine's Day Event and were extremely valuable. However, players were disappointed to learn that Diamonds were only a limited-time reward.

The July 16 Weekly Update sees Diamonds return to the game as a reward for completing the Diamond Casino Heist.

Keep in mind that in order to play the Heist, players must own an Arcade business. Buying an arcade should be easy enough for PlayStation Plus players as Rockstar awards $1,000,000 as a monthly login bonus.

For players who bought the game from the Epic Games Store, they would have already received Pixel Pete's Arcade as a part of the GTA V Premium Edition. This gave them instant access to the Heist, but they must rank up before they can play the Heist.