GTA Online: List of Dispatch missions

GTA Online, in addition to having several exciting game modes and match types ranging from standard deathmatches to open-wheel races, also has missions.

Missions are given to you by contacts that are characters, who also appear in the story mode of GTA 5, such as Lamar Davis, Trevor Philips, and Martin Madrazo.

In GTA Online, you can unlock more missions as you rank up, as specific tasks are level-locked and are only playable after reaching a certain level. One of the purposes that the player can start playing immediately after starting GTA Online is the Dispatch missions, from Martin Madrazo.

In these tasks, you have to find and assassinate close associates of Martin. The targets must be eliminated so that they cannot divulge information related to Martin's operation to the police.

List of dispatch missions in GTA Onlin

These missions can be triggered by pulling up the in-game phone and selecting jobs. Players can either start the job themselves or join other players in GTA Online in matchmaking.

List of dispatch missions:

Dispatch I - Rank 1

Dispatch II - Rank 1

Dispatch III - Rank 1

Dispact IV - Rank 1

Dispatch V - Rank 1

Dispatch VI - Rank 1

All of the dispatch missions are unlocked at Level 1 in GTA Online, and therefore, you can begin pursuing them from the start. They aren't particularly tricky, so it becomes an easy way to net some extra cash and RP.

Advertisement

Doing contact missions in GTA Online is a great way to keep busy as well as earn some extra cash and RP while doing it.

Other missions from Martin Madrazo: