GTA Online: Fans angry as Rockstar wipes accounts

GTA Online is one of the most expansive and rewarding Online multiplayer experiences and is arguably Rockstar Games' biggest money-maker.

GTA Online has been able to grow year after year through regular content updates that sees Rockstar Games adding new features and content to the game.

It is inevitable, amidst all the content additions, that there will be a few bugs or glitches that can seep into the game, as has been the case with GTA Online. These bugs and glitches can break the game experience and lead to frustration.

However, there are other glitches that can be manipulated to benefit the player. One such popular glitch that popped up in GTA Online was the Property Trade-in glitch.

Fans angry as Rockstar bans accounts and character resets in GTA Online

Fuck #Gta #GTAOnline all I ever did was take advantage of a shitty little apartment glitch which everyone did. I get banned with character profile all reset and nothing happens to my mates. Played this shit game for years with no real way to earn quick big money and I suddenly pic.twitter.com/bAPrpNSxyY — . (@Disloaders) August 27, 2020

Rockstar officially came out with the following statement regarding the character resets and account bans:

"Players found to be manipulating and abusing Property trade-ins to gain GTA$ illegitimately have had affected characters reset. As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a healthy game environment for all players, anyone found to be abusing exploits and cheats to illegitimately gain GTA$ and in-game items may be subject to penalties including cash balance adjustments, character resets, suspensions and up to permanent bans as appropriate."

This angered fans as they felt the penalty for the ban far outweighed the actual offense. Fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their displeasure.

gta online definitely ain't my game — justin loves dina (@tIoulev) September 9, 2020

I got banned in GTA Online. Fuck. 7 years for this to end like this... — 𝗘̸𝗹̸𝗶̸𝗮̸𝘀̸ (@ilias_G1) August 27, 2020

Amidst all the negatitivty thrown at Rockstar, there were some players who saw reason in the developers decision to ban the accounts that manipulated the glitch.

This #GTAOnline Ban Wave is giving me a headace



These cheaters think they deserve getting their accounts back when 1 they cheated and broke the rules and 2 Caused a lot of innocent players to get their accounts reset



Cheaters don't deserve my respect and they dont deserve R*s — Team Gryffindor 🦁殿堂 #アンバー価格 ❤️ (@UFC_Adams) September 5, 2020

The fanbase seems to be divided, as one half clearly supports Rockstar and feels they were right to ban accounts for exploiting the glitch.

Non stop modders the last 2 days on #GTAOnline in full force ruining the game in almost every lobby and they been getting worst over the years yet they ban wave players for glitching money but they dont fix the real problem its getting worst — Adrian Waite (@WaiteAdrian) August 31, 2020

Well Done Rockstar maybe now the community will feel the pain of their actions.Personally if I was in rockstar I would ban their ip and their account from accessing gta online forever. — jake (@0318____) September 4, 2020

While a large portion of the fanbase stands with Rockstar with the current ban wave, others- who got their accounts wiped- are not entirely in agreement.