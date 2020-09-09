GTA Online: Fans angry as Rockstar wipes accounts

GTA Online is one of the most expansive and rewarding Online multiplayer experiences and is arguably Rockstar Games' biggest money-maker.
GTA Online has been able to grow year after year through regular content updates that sees Rockstar Games adding new features and content to the game.
It is inevitable, amidst all the content additions, that there will be a few bugs or glitches that can seep into the game, as has been the case with GTA Online. These bugs and glitches can break the game experience and lead to frustration.
However, there are other glitches that can be manipulated to benefit the player. One such popular glitch that popped up in GTA Online was the Property Trade-in glitch.
Fans angry as Rockstar bans accounts and character resets in GTA Online
Rockstar officially came out with the following statement regarding the character resets and account bans:
"Players found to be manipulating and abusing Property trade-ins to gain GTA$ illegitimately have had affected characters reset. As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a healthy game environment for all players, anyone found to be abusing exploits and cheats to illegitimately gain GTA$ and in-game items may be subject to penalties including cash balance adjustments, character resets, suspensions and up to permanent bans as appropriate."
This angered fans as they felt the penalty for the ban far outweighed the actual offense. Fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their displeasure.
Amidst all the negatitivty thrown at Rockstar, there were some players who saw reason in the developers decision to ban the accounts that manipulated the glitch.
The fanbase seems to be divided, as one half clearly supports Rockstar and feels they were right to ban accounts for exploiting the glitch.
While a large portion of the fanbase stands with Rockstar with the current ban wave, others- who got their accounts wiped- are not entirely in agreement.Published 09 Sep 2020, 13:40 IST