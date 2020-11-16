GTA Online: Fastest vehicle in each category

GTA Online has an extensive range of cars of different types, each with their unique qualities and purposes. While exotic, luxury sedans might look good, they will pale compared to a sports car in terms of performance.

However, GTA Online also allows players to customize and upgrade their cars using performance upgrades, making for an exciting metagame. Each class comes into its own when put to use correctly.

For example, an off-road vehicle is best-suited for escapes during Heists and Missions, as it allows players to traverse through rough terrain quite easily.

Fastest vehicle in each category in GTA Online

Note: Only the top speed stat from GTABase has been taken into consideration (courtesy of Broughy)

1) Compact

BF Club

"The BF Club is back on the market, so pull on your platforms, slam the pedal, and let the psychedelic mix of flashy liveries, insane speed and economic handship mash your mind back to the 70s. It's the closest you'll get to time travel."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h)

2) Coupes

Enus Windsor Drop

"How do you improve on something as flawlessly pompous as the Enus Windsor? The answer is something you need to experience to believe: so hop inside, mash the touchscreen interface, feel the canvas roof glide away above you, and gaze in triumph at all the lowly pedestrians as your appalling toupee flutters away in the 30mph breeze."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

3) Off-Road

Nagasaki BF400

"When the history books are written, the BF400 will be seen as our age's greatest expression of the pioneer spirit. No other advance in off-road engineering has broughty us this close to our forefathers' dreams of a land where no area of pristine wilderness is safe from noise, smoke, gas and discarded bottles of Pisswasser. Welcome to the brave new world."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

4) Sedans

Benefactor Schafter V12

"Powerful, understated, reliable. You have absolutely none of these qualities, so it's important to you that your car does. The new Benefactor Schafter screams corporate anonymity just as much as its predecessor, so to justify the massive price hike we've thrown in a few flourishes and a plush interior where you can screw your secretary's secretary in comfort. Armored edition available."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

5) Sports

Ocelot Pariah

"This is not an accessible sports car. It won't rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you'll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you'll know you can finally say 'I drive a Pariah'."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

6) Sports Classic

Imponte Deluxo

"The future is here, and it has gull-wing doors. Never again must you choose between the drama of the open road and the majesty of flight. Never again will you feel that lurch of panic as you accidentally drive over a cliff. At the click of a button, you will soar over trees, mountains, sharks, the slack-jawed competition, and anything else you choose."

"Please note: this vehicle can be modified at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h)

7) Super

Pfister 811

"Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbo charger. And don't worry about accidentally investing in the environment: the assembly process alone produces enough CO2 to offset two thousand acres of otherwise useless rainforest. Win-win."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)

8) SUV

Toros

"What do a 23rd Century hypercar and a family-friendly SUV have in common? More than you might think. They both turn you into a leadfooted, tailgating sociopath the moment you touch the gas. And they both do roughly the same miles per gallon as a burning oil well. With all that shared DNA, it was only a matter of time before someone left them in a dark showroom to see if they would breed - and the Toros is the result."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

9) Arena War Vehicles

Deathbike (Apocalypse/Future Shock/Nightmare)

"Angel of Death meets open sewer."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h)