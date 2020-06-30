GTA Online Freemode Events: All you need to know

GTA Online not only has interesting game modes that you can complete by entering into Matchmaking, but also in Freemode.

Freemode allows you to explore Los Santos along with other players in your game session.

There are very few online multiplayer experiences as rich and expansive as GTA Online. With frequent enough updates to the game in the game such as the Doomsday Heist, Diamond Casino Heist, and After Hours, Rockstar has managed to retain a large chunk of the initial player base.

The game offers a wide variety of game modes, referred to as 'Jobs' in the game. Jobs are essentially game modes that you can play either Solo or by entering Matchmaking with other players.

But apart from Jobs, there are also several things that you can do in GTA: Online. Freemode allows you to explore Los Santos, but Online. This means other players in your session will be on the same map as you.

There are several interesting elements that are available in Freemode as well, one of them being the Freemode Events.

GTA Online Freemode Events

They were added to GTA Online as part of the Freemode Events Update exclusively for next-gen systems PS4, Xbox One and PC.

They include Freemode challenges and Time Trials that players can compete in with other players without having to go into Matchmaking, and thus avoid loading screens.

Examples of Freemode Challenges:

Air Checkpoints - Players compete in collecting checkpoints spread around a quarter of San Andreas skies. Players can only use aircraft during this event.

- Players compete in collecting checkpoints spread around a quarter of San Andreas skies. Players can only use aircraft during this event. Business Battles - Added as of GTA Online: After Hours, launched every 15 minutes in public Freemode sessions, players go into a head to head battles over large drops of Business goods. Owners of Nightclubs can deliver them to their underground warehouse, or simply drop them off in a location designated in the map for a cash and RP reward. At least three players not busy in Freemode Work or in an interior have to be in session for them to happen.

- Added as of GTA Online: After Hours, launched every 15 minutes in public Freemode sessions, players go into a head to head battles over large drops of Business goods. Owners of Nightclubs can deliver them to their underground warehouse, or simply drop them off in a location designated in the map for a cash and RP reward. At least three players not busy in Freemode Work or in an interior have to be in session for them to happen. Checkpoints - Players compete in collecting checkpoints spread around a quarter of San Andreas, on land and at sea. Players can only use land or sea vehicles during this event.

- Players compete in collecting checkpoints spread around a quarter of San Andreas, on land and at sea. Players can only use land or sea vehicles during this event. Criminal Damage - Players compete in causing the most destruction in the time limit.

- Players compete in causing the most destruction in the time limit. Hold the Wheel - A Caddy, BMX, Tri-Cycles Race Bike, Sanchez, Faggio, Lectro or Fieldmaster becomes a target vehicle during Hold the Wheel. Players compete to steal the vehicle and hold it for the longest time.

- A Caddy, BMX, Tri-Cycles Race Bike, Sanchez, Faggio, Lectro or Fieldmaster becomes a target vehicle during Hold the Wheel. Players compete to steal the vehicle and hold it for the longest time. Hot Property - A briefcase becomes a hot target to collect and hold for the longest amount of time. On-foot variation of Hold the Wheel.

