GTA Online: Games Masters Adversary Mode in Arena War

Games Masters Adversary Mode was added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update and is one of the more popular game modes.

You can select this match mode from the Pause Menu or the Job List on your in-game phone.

(picture credits: GTA wiki fandom)

GTA Online has a tonne of match types to pick from, and one of the more popular ones is the Arena War, which has further match types to pick from. It is a Mad Max-style vehicular deathmatch that takes place in the Maze Bank Arena with a number of variations and game modes.

Players take control of heavily modded vehicles built to cause the maximum amount of damage. You can pick from the mighty Sasquatch that can crush any opponent on sight or the quick and agile Deathbike.

The Arena War update is one of the most well-received updates of GTA Online. One of the most popular match types in Arena War is the Games Masters Adversary Mode.

GTA Online Games Masters: All you need to know

"When it comes to brutal arena designs, you can install the most exquisitely hazardous death traps on the market, but there's just no substitute for the sheer ingenuity and sadism of a properly incentivized human being. One team collects checkpoints, the other uses every fiendish tool at the arena's disposal to make their plans go up in smoke. And be sure to hold onto your grudges: after every round, you switch places."

It is one of the most innovative game modes. There is only one team in the actual Arena while the other team uses traps and weapons to defeat their opponents.

While one team attempts to collect checkpoints, their opponents must use a variety of traps and weapons to make sure that they do not collect all checkpoints. At the end of each round, the teams switch places.

There are a total of 3 maps in GTA Online Games Masters, namely:

Games Masters I (Apocalypse Arena)

Games Masters II (Future Shock Arena)

Games Masters III (Nightmare Arena)