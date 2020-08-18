GTA Online: New Garage Money glitch patched

One of the newest glitches to pop up in GTA Online was one that sent players into a mad dash of buying up garages and maybe even investing in some pretty staggering amounts of vehicles and other property.

This glitch appeared soon after GTA Online's Los Santos Summer Special update that brought a lot many changes to the game. The craftiest of players in GTA Online soon discovered that if they owned the most expensive office as CEO, the trade-in value could be used to manipulate the game and net them upwards of $2 Million in a matter of minutes.

This glitch involved buying up a Garage and trading in the expensive CEO office but shutting down the game at the precise moment to allow for the players to repeat the process without actually losing the Office.

GTA Online: New Garage Glitch Patched

According to the subreddit r/gtaglitches, and several other forums on the internet, the glitch has been patched for good. However, players have been able to make substantial amounts of money and invested in a bunch of cars.

It is still to be seen whether Rockstar will issue a money wipe, meaning, the money made from this particular glitch will be wiped from players' accounts. Since players haven't directly manipulated the game code, an account ban seems unlikely.

An account ban usually occurs in GTA Online when the player directly manipulates the game code such as using a modded account. Money wipes, however, occur at random and there is no telling whether an account will have its money wiped or not.

This particular glitch was one of community's favourites as it netted them an insane amount of cash for little to no effort and time. Rockstar was quick to plug this one and remains ever on the lookout for glitches like these in GTA Online.