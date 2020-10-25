It is that time of the year again, as games start to up their ante when it comes to the delightfully creepy, with Halloween just around the corner. Due to this, GTA Online has just got a whole lot spookier.

The game already had a pretty extensive collection of horror-themed events, missions, and game modes, which is why, for this week in GTA Online, players will be able to earn Triple Cash and RP through the Halloween Bunker Series.

Featuring a trio of gruesome Slasher maps set in the depths of the Bunker, Silo and The Diamond, this series is providing players 3X GTA$ and RP. The Halloween Bunker Series will payout triple RP and Cash till Thursday, hence, players should get a move on and get slashing as fast as they can in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Halloween Bunker Series; All you need to know

Head underground to make the most of Triple Rewards in the subterranean Halloween Bunker Series.



Also, earn 2X GTA$ & RP on all the goriest Halloween-themed Adversary Modes, including Beast vs. Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned and more.https://t.co/n8kV1f2Zsi pic.twitter.com/n7Hva2nDaK — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2020

"The Slasher stalks up to 7 Hunted with a shotgun. And they've only got flashlights. After 3 minutes, the Hunted get shotguns to turn the tables on the Slasher. If the Slasher or all the Hunted are killed within the time-limit, the other team wins."

―Rockstar Games Social Club Description.

To play the Halloween Bunker Series, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Pause Menu Select "Online" Select Jobs > Adversary Modes > Bunker Select the Halloween Bunker Series

The playlist essentially contains 3 Slasher maps in a Bunker, therefore, the match may feel a whole lot more claustrophobic. Slasher maps are usually out in the open, but a more restrictive setting offers a great way to make the match more exciting by reducing the play area.

Advertisement

Essentially, one player plays the role of The Slasher and must hunt down 7 other players with a shotgun. The other players are only armed with flashlights and thus should avoid the Slasher at all costs.

However, after the 3-minute mark, the Hunted are given Shotguns to chase down the Slasher.