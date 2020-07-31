GTA Online: How to create cool Emblems for your Crew

The GTA Online experience has kept the fans engaged for nearly seven years at this point. While there is a prevailing sentiment of negativity against GTA Online in some pockets of the internet, the displeasure with the game does not stem from the game itself.

GTA Online is quite possibly one of the best online multiplayer experiences, given that it provides tonnes of game modes that players can use to rank up. It also allows them to build their own criminal empire.

The players can go about buying businesses and running their own illegal operations that will net them profits. However, GTA Online is most fun when playing with friends or with your own Crew.

GTA Online: How to create Emblems

Rockstar Social Club is a digital service provided by Rockstar for a lot of their games, including GTA Online. Crews became a huge part of Rockstar Social Club with Max Payne 3's multiplayer, which was a very competent multiplayer mode.

Max Payne 3 allowed players to form their own Crews, ones that they will be able to carry over to GTA Online, which is a very ingenious move by Rockstar. This allowed players to spend hours crafting their Crew's image.

Rockstar Social Club Crew Emblem Editor Tutorial

A significant part of a Crew's image is the Emblem, and it is the first thing players will look at when they come across your Crew. While players can use default badges, logos to deck out their Emblem, it is always better to spend some time in Rockstar Social Club to create them.

Advertisement

While it won't do players any good in terms of gameplay, the level of personalization you can have with the Emblem is much appreciated.

Remember, you can only use four letters to name your Crew. Therefore, brevity is key.

Pinterest Gallery for Crew Emblems in GTA Online