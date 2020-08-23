GTA Online: How to get a duffel bag?

GTA Online is truly one of the most extensive online multiplayer experiences with a vast number of crazy game modes and an even crazier Freemode. Exploring the streets of GTA Online in Freemode can be a dangerous quest, as people look to rain down hell on assuming players from Oppressor MKIIs quite frequently.

However, dressing up your player in Freemode or otherwise in GTA Online is one of the coolest parts of the game. The game has an extensive collection of individual clothing pieces to pick from and create an outfit.

Dressing up in the whackiest attire and then dominating other players in GTA Online is genuinely freeing and liberating experience. There is nothing quite as gratifying as rifling your opponent while wearing the flashiest shade of pink and brown.

How to get a duffel bag in GTA Online?

One of the most popular accessories that players have been demanding from Rockstar is the duffel bag. However, it is not available for purchase in any of the Clothing Stores, which is a damn shame as there's nothing that exudes style more than a heavy-duty duffel bag.

However, players have come up with ways to include the duffel bag in their outfits and sport their newest leather accessory in the game.

Players have come up with multiple ways to get a duffel bag added to the outfit in GTA Online, and most of them involve the 'Save Outfit' option in any Clothing Store/Mask Shop.

Here's one way to get a duffel bag in GTA Online:

Advertisement

Launch a Doomsday prep mission (Act 3 Marked Cash or Act 2 Torpedo ECUs) Go to a Discount Store (Clothing Store) Select the "Save Outfit" option.

However, remember that the bag will go away once the player dies in the game. Players have claimed to have obtained the duffel bag for good, but it seems Rockstar has been able to patch those glitches over time.