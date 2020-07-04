GTA Online: How to get free money in 2020

Every GTA Online player knows the value of money in the game.

Rockstar Games is now presenting players with an opportunity to get GTA dollars as a bonus in July 2020.

Get free money in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: PCGamesN)

Every GTA Online player knows the value of money in the game, which is why they are constantly on the lookout for ways in which they can get free money.

Rockstar Games’ offer to get free money in GTA Online

Rockstar Games had given GTA Online players the perfect opportunity to get their hands on one-and-a-half million GTA dollars back in May.

Players were only required to complete ten daily objectives by 27th May 2020 to claim a million dollars. This money was an added bonus over the money that players normally receive after completing a challenge. Players could also have gotten the extra $500000 if they just logged in to GTA Online before the end of May.

So, in short, you had the opportunity to make your Maze Bank account look pretty in May 2020.

However, if you still want to make free money in GTA Online, wipe away your tears as Rockstar Games is once again presenting an opportunity for you to get access to free money in the game.

Rockstar Games’ Twitch Prime Benefits

Advertisement

To the delight of GTA Online players, Rockstar Games is now back with their bonuses and discounts in the month of July 2020. They recently announced that players who have linked their Twitch Prime account to their Social Club will get $200000 as a bonus if they play between 2nd July 2020 and 8th July 2020. They can also get up to a million GTA dollars as a bonus if they play between now and 29th July 2020.

To claim Rockstar Games’ July offer, all you need to do is to open an account in Twitch Prime and make sure you connect that account to your Social Club account.