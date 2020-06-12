GTA Online: How to obtain the Navy Revolver?

Solve all the killer clues to get your hands on the coveted Navy Revolver.

Along the way, bring an end to the tyranny of the Los Santos Slasher.

GTA Online's Blaine County has been grappling with a new terror, that of the Los Santos Slasher. And if you are up and about trying to put an end to that reign of terror, you could also hit the jackpot when it comes to your weapons arsenal and money! Ending the Slasher's wave of threat can help you collect cash awards, and also unlock the GTA Online Navy Revolver!

On top of that, finishing the follow up Navy Revolver Challenge will bring you more dollars, and also add to your inventory the Red Dead Online Lowry's Revolver. All you have to do is solve the serial killer clues, after which you will find the Slasher, and killing him will get you the coveted Navy Revolver.

Lister below are evidence that will lead you to Los Santos Slasher and the Navy Revolver:

Clue #1: Bloody handprint

A tiny wooden shack, with a bloody handprint on the door, is situated around the back of the Bayview Lodge dining and general store in Paleto Forest.

Clue #2: Machete

There is a machete embedded in the wall of a wooden barn, in the center of the large farm in Grapeseed, northwest of the smuggling airstrip of Trevor.

Clue #3: Severed hand

You will find a gap in the metal fence on the northwest end of Trevor's main airstrip in the Greater Senora Desert, which includes tires, scrap bags, and a severed hand.

Clue #4: Message

A message from a serial murderer reads: "Can you find me?" on the sides of the massive barn advertisement of Cherry Pie, at the Great Chaparral farm.

Clue #5: Black Van

This clue to help obtain the Navy Revolver is different from the others because, instead of having a fixed location, the black van of the GTA Online serial killer could appear at five different spots, a list of which is stated below:

Across the railway line, behind a big red storage tank, just southwest of Palmer-Taylor Power Station.

On a track under the San Chianski Mountain Range.

On top of several wooden planches beside a railway bridge in Mount Gordo.

On the north bank of the river at Ratton Canyon, in a small clearing.

Near Lago Zancudo river, just southeast of Fort Zancudo, on one of the marshy outcrops at the northern riverside.

Get the GTA Online Navy revolver by killing the Slasher

The serial killer will come out to kill you after all five clues have been found. You must be in the desert, and it must be night time to make this interaction happen. When the killer is near, a red skull icon appears on the mini-map. He'll come to battle with a machete, while he is also infamous for his ancient gun. Just show the slasher he has messed with the wrong guy, blast him away, and make the Navy Revolver all yours!