GTA Online: How to increase the strength stat in the game?

GTA Online is one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects and is perhaps one with the most elements of RPGs in its most accessible form in the game. In the previous entries, stats such as Strength, Stamina, Shooting, or Driving didn't make much difference outside of just arbitrary numbers in a menu.

In GTA Online, stats can affect the gameplay, and players must level up their characters in various areas. While the progression can take place organically over time, it requires a lot of patience for the stats to level up with the player just playing the game often.

Instead, players can use a couple of tricks to buff up certain stats such as Strength in GTA Online. For this to work, players should ideally be playing with a friend. Otherwise, this can get a bit tedious.

How to increase the strength stat in GTA Online?

According to forums and subreddits of GTA Online, the strength stat increases by 1 point for every 20 punches you land. While you could always go Oldboy and fist-fight everyone around in your session, you are more likely to end up with a bullet in your head. Therefore, crafty players have come up with quite an ingenious solution to increase the strength stat in GTA Online.

Follow these steps to increase the strength stat in the game:

Join a game session with your friend. Let your friend get in a car. Punch the car repeatedly for ten minutes or so until the strength stat has increased. Repeat this process for your friend to level up both your character stats.

This way, both you and your friend can level up in GTA Online without having to take on an entire lobby full of angry players with nothing but your fists to back you up.