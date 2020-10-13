GTA Online: How much money do you get from Client Jobs?

GTA Online is an extremely in-depth online multiplayer experience that is nigh on unmatched in terms of the things that you can do in-game. It even throws every opportunity at you from the start to make as much money and RP as possible.

There is very little hand-holding in GTA Online, and you must be able to figure out where your expertise might lie. The name of the game is to make the most amount of cash, as it is at the core of everything in this title.

There are many avenues for you to explore and find the best way to make money. For example, you can buy a Bunker and begin your own Gunrunning business, or sell cars in Import/Export.

There are way too many options afforded to you, and interestingly, many gamers have discovered that one of the best ways to make money is through Client Jobs.

Client Jobs in GTA Online: What are they worth?

Client Jobs are available once you buy a Terrorbyte, and contact Paige Harris through the vehicle's touchscreen terminal. These missions require a sizeable investment, as the Terrorbyte doesn't come cheap, and a Bunker where you can store it.

However, you will be able to recover your money, and then some, by completing Client Job missions in GTA Online. There are six such tasks that you can get done, but with a cooldown timer attached to all of them.

After completing a job, there is a 30-minute cooldown timer on that particular job, and a five-minute cooldown timer on the rest of the tasks. It has been estimated that you can make as much as, or more than, $190,000 in 80 minutes.

The trick is to complete one job and begin the next one once the cooldown-timer expires, hence completing them in rotation, one after the other.