GTA Online is one of the most content-rich online multiplayer experiences currently, and it is packed to the brim with a variety of game modes. Apart from the Freemode fun, and the various properties and businesses that the players can run, the game is filled with diverse game modes.

In order to rank up and make more money in GTA Online, players must complete Missions and play any of the numerous game modes present in the game. From straight-up Deathmatches to insanely creative Transform Races, GTA Online doesn't leave much to be desired in the way of match types.

Weekly Updates bring new Double and Triple RP and GTA$ events, and this week's Triple RP event is the Trap Door Adversary Mode. This means that the players will be able to earn thrice the amount of RP and Cash by playing the game mode this week.

GTA Online: How to play Trap Door Adversary Mode

The game mode can be launched in various ways, by simply accepting an invite while playing GTA Online in Freemode. Alternatively, the Double and Triple RP Events appear on the Loading Screen/Menu of GTA V and can players can load straight into the game from launch.

To play Trap Door Adversary Mode in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Pull up your in-game phone. Select Jobs Select Play Job Select Adversary Mode Select Trap Door from the options

This will start a game of Trap Door Adversary Mode with the player as the Host. The player can also invite others from their current session, previous session, or friends to join them in the match.

Alternatively, players can also follow these steps:

1. Go into the Pause Menu

2. Select "Online"

3. Select Jobs

4. Select "Rockstar Created"

5. Select "Adversary Mode"

6. Look for "Trap Door" and launch.

Players can follow any of these two methods to begin playing Trap Door Adversary Mode in GTA Online.