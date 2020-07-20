GTA Online: How to receive Podium Vehicle after winning it?

GTA Online provides one of the most rewarding online experiences, with Rockstar's continued support for the game years after its release. The last major update of the game came in the form of the Diamond Casino Heist update.

The update brought in several considerable additions to the game such as new vehicles, missions, and a brand-new Heist. One of the biggest fan-favourites in GTA Online is the Diamond Casino itself.

From Slot Machines to Race betting, the place has a lot in store for GTA Online Players.

Among the myriad of gambling activities and Casino Work for VIPs and CEOs is the Lucky Wheel Spin. The Lucky Wheel Spin gives the player a shot at a variety of bonuses, including a Podium Vehicle.

A Podium Vehicle is a high-tier vehicle that becomes available to the player for free if they end up on the Podium Vehicle section of the Wheel after spinning it.

How to receive the Podium Vehicle after winning it in GTA Online

Once you land on the Podium Vehicle, the game will ask you to pick a Garage to store the vehicle in. Therefore, it is crucial to own at least one Garage, with enough free space for a vehicle.

Garages can be bought separately, or by purchasing a High-End apartment, Arena Workshop, Hangar, and other such property.

To buy properties in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Access your in-game phone

Select the Internet

Select "Maze Bank Foreclosures"

Look for your desired property and buy

Once you select the Garage for your Podium Vehicle to be delivered to, the vehicle will show up promptly in your Garage. Be sure to get an insurance for the car from Mors Mutual Insurance to protect it from a barrage of missiles in Freemode or otherwise.