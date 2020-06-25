GTA Online Hunting Pack Remix: All you need to know

Hunting Pack Remix is an exciting Adversary Mode game in GTA Online.

Hunting Pack Remix is an update of the original Hunting Pack and comes with weaponized vehicles.

(picture credits: dio pradyudi, youtube)

The Weekly Update for this week in GTA: Online has come through, and it has brought in some quality updates to the game that will keep the players satisfied.

Given that GTA: Online is nearly 7 years old at this point, Rockstar doesn't choose to add more content to the games like new vehicles and weapons. Instead, they choose to offer Double RP on certain events and game modes, among other things like vehicle discounts.

This week, players can enjoy Triple RP in the Hunting Pack Remix Adversary Mode, added to the game as part of the After Hours Update.

Hunting Pack Remix in GTA Online: All you need to know

Hunting Pack Remix (picture credits: ign)

"If the original Hunting Pack taught you one thing, it was that speed is everything. Or possibly that whether you're the one in a flatbed truck that's rigged to blow under a certain speed, or the one trying to ram it into a wall, there's no substitute for blind rage. Either way, that was just the training: this souped-up, heavyweight stunt-fueled edition is the final exam."

-Description

The changes from the previous Hunting Pack include new Weaponized Vehicles like the Scramjet, which is the Podium Car for this week as well in GTA Online.

The players are divided into two teams: Attackers and Defenders. The Runner is picked from the Defenders team and is a slow, lumbering vehicle capable of taking a lot of damage. The Runner is rigged with an explosive that will explode if the vehicle slows down.

The Attackers will try to bring the Runner to a halt by attacking it with their more nimble vehicles. The Runner only has 10 seconds to get the vehicle back up to speed before it explodes.