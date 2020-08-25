GTA Online: List of Money glitches patched by Rockstar

GTA Online might just be one of the most resilient online multiplayer games, and has managed to stay relevant for nearly seven years since its release. Thanks to a number of regular and significant content updates to keep things fresh in the game, players have been coming to GTA Online every now and then.

The game is not even close to winding down as Rockstar has announced their plans to re-release GTA V on next-gen consoles. GTA Online will be a standalone title, and free for the first three months on the PS5.

This is major news for both fans of GTA V and Online, as the game is bound to receive significant changes and updates. It will surely help the game stay relevant for even longer in the next-gen console cycle.

Patched Money Glitches in GTA Online

source: u/Najmul190 on the subreddit: r/gtaglitches

Gold Glitch 2.0 - PS4, Xbox, PC - Non-Solo

Facility Heist Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo

Stop The Bunker Sale Countdown - PS4, Xbox - Solo

Sell Any Arena War Vehicle For 3.8m - PS4, Xbox - Solo

MOC + CEO Office Dupe Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo

Cerberus Money Glitch - PC - Solo

4m With The Apartment Money Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo

5.15m From The Apartment Money Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo

GTA Online plays host to some of the craftiest players in the gaming community who are always on the lookout for any glitches, or workarounds through which they can manipulate in the game code.

Glitches can be exploited in a number of ways for the benefit of the player, and often lead to players getting obscenely rich in a matter of minutes. However, Rockstar has been equally quick to patch any glitches that pop up in GTA Online.