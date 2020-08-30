GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Grand Prix Week: Triple RP and Cash

GTA Online has always been a constantly-evolving experience and has changed significantly from the initial version of the game. Heists and other fantastic modes were added to the game post-launch. Thus, GTA Online can be a vastly different experience if a player comes back to it after a long time.

The most recent content update came in the form of Los Santos Summer Special. It is one of two major updates that are planned for the year 2020 for GTA Online. The update saw new Open-Wheel cars being added to the game, and now with this week's San Andreas Grand Prix Week, players can race them for a huge Triple RP and Cash bonus.

In addition to cars, Rockstar has now revealed nine new tracks being added to the game for Open-Wheel races, making for some exhilarating racing.

GTA Online: Los Santos Summer Special San Andreas Grand Prix Week

The improved driving mechanics of GTA V allowed Rockstar to really integrate Races as a major part of the Online experience. Open-Wheel cars were added to the game earlier, and handled extremely well.

The open-wheel races make for some of the most exciting racing in GTA Online, and with the newest update, players can really make use of the fantastic cars. The nine new race tracks added as part of the update are:

Keeping Track

Life's a Beach

It's A Sign

Top of the Town

Dam

Road to Ruin

Headwind

Morningwood Glory

Abridged

Slide behind the wheel in any of the Rockstar Created Open Wheel Races and earn Triple GTA$ and RP all week long, including on the 9 new tracks from the Los Santos Summer Special.



Details on all this week's GTA Online bonuses at the Rockstar Newswire: https://t.co/w8arJICJgI pic.twitter.com/wMwqFbimTe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 27, 2020

GTA players will receive Triple RP and Cash for participating in Open-Wheel Races from Rockstar Created tracks (the nine above). This is fantastic news as Open-Wheel races are enjoyable, and bonus RP and Cash are always appreciated.

The Progen PR4 will also be available as the Podium Car for this week in the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online.