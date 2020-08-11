GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update: List of new cars added to the game

GTA Online is an ever-evolving game experience, and one of the most beloved aspects of the game has always been the extensive number of cars. GTA Online boasts of an impressively large car collection that the players can buy and customize as they wish.

From massive off-roaders to sleek European exotics, GTA Online has never given the players anything to complain about in the vehicles department. However, one can never have enough cars in a game titled around the very act of stealing them.

Recently, Rockstar announced their plans for two significant content updates for GTA Online: one planned for the summer, and one later in the year. The summer update has been titled 'Los Santos Summer Special' and looks to add a bunch of new cars to the game.

GTA Online: List of new cars added to the game

Legendary Motorsports

These cars will be available in the Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Benny's Original Motor Works, and Legendary Motorsports.

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 ($3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 ($2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon ($2,310,000)

Invetero Croquette D10 ($1,500,000).

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Canis Seminole Frontier ($678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker ($1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes ($378,000)

BF Club ($1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($1,380,000)

Benny's Original Motorworks:

Benny's Original Motor Works

Bravado Gauntlet

Bravado Youga

Benefactor Glendale

Declasse Yosemite

Albany Manana

The Benefactor BR8 and the Declasse DR1 are the main highlight of this update, as the game also sees a new addition in the form of Open Wheel Race Creator.

The Creator allows the player to design their very own street circuit for Open Wheel Races. No doubt, it is going to be one of the most fun game modes in GTA Online and home to the most chaotic and physics-bending tracks.

In addition to the cars, the game is also seeing the following additions: