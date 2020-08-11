GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update Size

GTA Online was long overdue a significant content update, as the last update was all the way back in December 2019. Players who often play games like Call of Duty Warzone often dread the arrival of a new update as the file size can be absolutely massive at times.

However, GTA Online fans can breathe easy as the new update barely crosses the 2GB mark. The update is around 2.025 GB on the PS4 and 1.88GB on PC. This means that it shouldn't take too long to download.

Given how much new content is being added to the game, Rockstar did a commendable job at keeping the download size relatively small.

The GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update looks to add several new things to the game. However, Rockstar has also planned a much more significant update for the later part of the year.

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update Details

New Cars:

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 ($3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 ($2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon ($2,310,000)

Invetero Croquette D10 ($1,500,000).

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Advertisement

Canis Seminole Frontier ($678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker ($1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes ($378,000)

BF Club ($1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($1,380,000)

Benny's Original Motorworks:

Benny's Original Motor Works

Bravado Gauntlet

Bravado Youga

Benefactor Glendale

Declasse Yosemite

Albany Manana

2. New Co-Op Missions from the Galaxy Super Yacht

3. New Missions from Solomon Richards

4. Open Wheel Race Creator

5. New Adversary Mode in Diamond Casino and Resort

The Diamond Casino and Resort will play host to a brand new Adversary Mode. Also, the addition of the Open Wheel Race Creator is bound to be extremely fun.

Diving head-first into the treacherous world of the movie business is also quite a fun prospect for players who enjoyed Solomon's missions in the Story Mode in GTA V.