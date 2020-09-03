GTA Online Maibatsu Penumbra FF: Podium Car for 9/3 

The GTA Online Weekly Update brings a new Podium Car in the Diamond Casino and Resort every week, and this week's car is the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. Fans of the Fast and Furious movies will be excited to get their hands on the Penumbra and customize it to look just like Brian's Eclipse.

The Penumbra is one of the most popular cars in the GTA Online community and deservedly so. It is also a favourite of the drifting community of the game, as the car is a great pick to learn how to drift properly.

While there are definitely pricier cars in GTA Online, nothing quite captures the street tuner culture like the Penumbra FF.

GTA Online Maibatsu Penumbra FF

"Here at Maibatsu, we get it. In these trying times, it can be really hard to commit to a color scheme for your classic, mid-noughties racecar. So we're working in partnership with LS Customs to provide a livery for anything life can throw at you. Bad hair day? There's a livery for that. Stuck upside down in your rhinestone gravity boots? There's a livery for that. Dad screaming you were a mistake long into the night again? You guessed it. The Penumbra FF. Adding yet more color to an already colorful existence."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Top Speed: 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h)

Players can have a go at the Lucky Wheel Spin in the Diamond Casino and stand a chance to win the car for free. In order to spin the wheel, players will need to have a casino membership for a one-time fee of $500.

Players will be allowed one spin per day in GTA Online and a timer shows how long players must wait before they can spin the wheel again.