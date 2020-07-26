GTA Online Major Update: Will Rockstar Games be hinting at the premise for GTA 6?

GTA Online's player base was finally rewarded for their patience as Rockstar Games finally announced news of a major update for the game as well as for Red Dead Online.

GTA Online is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles and has an extremely active player base and community. While the game has received periodic updates, the last one being the Diamond Casino Heist update, players have been demanding new content from the developers.

The clown mob is too strong 🤡 https://t.co/ilfRvsC9N0 — Hazard (@HazardousHDTV) July 20, 2020

This even resulted in an unusual protest in Red Dead Online, with droves of players gathering in clown outfits and taking to the streets in the game. Their perseverance finally bore fruit with both Red Dead Online and GTA Online now set to receive major updates.

GTA Online Update: Could Rockstar Games be hinting at their next-gen title?

GTA 5 and GTA Online will receive a next-gen release on the PS5 as an "Enhanced and Expanded" edition but fans are still waiting with bated breath for news regarding GTA 6 on next-gen consoles.

Rockstar Games have previously hinted at upcoming games in GTA Online. The developers hinted at Red Dead Redemption 2 in an update in GTA Online. Players received an e-mail from "vanderlinde@eyefind.com" in the game, informing them of a Treasure Hunt, in what was an obvious nod to Red Dead Redemption 2.

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/9KRfm7sJHA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

Advertisement

Therefore, it is not beyond Rockstar Games to hint at upcoming games in their current titles. With the update set to feature the "latest take on Heists in an entirely new location", the "entirely new location" could be the source for information for GTA 6.

Some players speculated that the new location could be North Yankton from the game's prologue, although it won't fit the bill for an "entirely new location". Fans can, therefore, only hope that it teases the next-gen game from Rockstar Games.