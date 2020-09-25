GTA Online Mobile Operations Week: Double rewards in MOC Missions and $100k bonus

GTA Online is a constantly evolving experience, and players must keep up to date with the latest discounts, bonuses, and double reward weeks. This week in GTA Online, players will be able to reap double the rewards than usual on MOC Missions as well as net themselves a $100k bonus on completing those missions.

For players who are already running a Gunrunning business, they can purchase the MOC and begin completing Missions from Agent 14 to earn a huge cash bonus. To start their Gunrunning and MOC missions, players will need to buy a Bunker as well as the MOC.

Both of the in-game will be available at a discounted price from Warstock. Therefore, for players looking start a Gunrunning business, this is the perfect time to do so.

GTA Online Mobile Operations Week

Earn Double Rewards in Mobile Operations Missions and a GTA$100K bonus



According to Rockstar, completing at least one MOC Mission this week will net players a $100k cash bonus next week upon login.

Double Pay on Gunrunning

"Arm yourself to the teeth and offload some illicit cargo from your Bunker this week to pull down double pay on all Gunrunning Sell Missions. And for the aspiring modern supervillain, getting in on the subterranean floor has never been easier, with these special discounts on Bunkers, MOCs, specialized vehicles and more this week."

-Rockstar Games

Players will be able to earn twice the money by completing Gunrunning Sell Missions, which is excellent if players want a boost in their Gunrunning business.

Gunrunning is one of the most lucrative businesses in the game, and because of discounted prices, players will be able to get up and running without much issue.

Double Rewards in GTA Online Survival

"Fight off wave after wave of relentless and progressively more lethal opposition in the Survival Series this week to earn Double GTA$ and RP. Simply launch into a rolling playlist using the Survival Series icon on the map, use the Quick Job function on your iFruit, or launch Survivals individually via the Jobs Menu to get involved."

-Rockstar Games