GTA Online: New glitch lets you win the podium car every time

Seize the chance to surely win the Podium Car in GTA Online by using these tricks.

You may choose to utilize the glitch that allows you to spin the Lucky Wheel multiple times in a day.

Win the Podium Car of your choice in GTA Online. Image: Dexerto.

Diamond Casino is one of the most popular attractions in GTA Online. It has the Lucky Wheel that is situated in the center of the Casino. Players can win various in-game items by spinning the 'Lucky Wheel' daily. However, the most wanted item by players is the Podium Car.

The Podium Car changes every week and the chances of winning it are very less as you're allowed to spin the wheel only once per day.

Gamesradar found out about a glitch in GTA Online that allows you to spin the Lucky Wheel multiple times in a day. In this way you can win the items of your choice. So, keep spinning the Lucky Wheel till the pointer points towards your dream vehicle.

How to win the Podium Car in GTA Online

You can win the Podium Car in two ways:

1. By a tactic

The Clothing section should be in the northwest direction. Image: Star Struck Gaming.

You need to ensure that the Clothing section in the Lucky Wheel is located in the northwest direction. Wait for approximately four seconds and tug the stick gently. If you are lucky, the wheel will slowly rotate and land on the Podium Car. You may or may not get it the first time you try. But the result will show you how much pressure you need to apply on the tug next time.

2. By using the glitch

This glitch in GTA Online allows you to spin the Wheel multiple times. You can do this by spinning the wheel once and then immediately quitting the game.

PS4 – Press the PS button and then click X twice to quit

Xbox One – Click the Xbox button. Select GTA 5 and go to the Menu option and quit the game.

All you need to do now is reload the game and keep spinning until you win.

You must be careful while taking advantage of the glitch as Rockstar Games can ban your account temporarily or permanently. It is also expected that Rockstar will come up with a solution to fix this glitch in GTA Online.