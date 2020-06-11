GTA Online: New podium car Pegassi Torero

Let's take a look at the new podium vehicle in GTA Online.

Spin the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel to get the car at a discount or for free.

Pegassi Torero. Image: Dexerto.

If you have ever dreamt of riding a Lamborghini Countach, then you are one step closer to your dream. You can win a Pegassi Torero in GTA Online, if you are lucky enough. Yes, the podium car for this week is none other than the Pegassi Torero.

Chances of winning the Pegassi Torero in GTA Online

You can purchase the Pegassi Torero, worth $998,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, you can also spin the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel in GTA Online and can get it for free or at a great discount. You get one in twenty chances to win the podium vehicle in GTA Online. So keep your fingers crossed and keep spinning the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel every day.

You can tune into popular radio stations in GTA Online like Radio Los Santos, The West Coast Classics and The Lab while driving this car. These are the default radio stations of Pegassi Toreto.

The Look

Torero is heavily inspired by Lamborghini Countach. Image: GTAall.com

The overall look of this car is heavily inspired by Lamborghini Countach, except for the butterfly doors, which protrude upwards when opened. The parking lights of the car will surely remind you of Ferrari F40. The taillights are inspired by Ferrari 328.

The Torero is single coloured, and the seat stitching, rear panel and the horn cap are also of the same colour. Apart from the primary colour, black, grey, beige, and blue are the colours that you can notice.

The Performance

Advertisement

The handling and the performance of this car in GTA Online is very similar to that of other sports cars. Its top speed is better than most cars, and being a sports car, it is endowed with the feature of quick acceleration.

The downside of this car is that it does not have a strong body. Many GTA Online players have observed that the car emits smoke even if it is hit very lightly.