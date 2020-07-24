GTA Online nightclub locations: Vespucci Canals

After making your first few hundred thousand bucks in GTA Online, most of you will look to spend it on a business rather than buying another vehicle.

Businesses are the best way to level up in the world of GTA Online, as they provide a steady source of income, regular VIP/CEO work as well as credibility in GTA Online.

There are several businesses to pick from in the game, such as:

Import/Export

Gunrunning

Nightclubs

MC Businesses

Most of these businesses require you to own properties, through which you can run them. You can buy property using the Maze Banks Foreclosure in your in-game phone.

While there are perhaps more profitable businesses and ones that are cheaper, nightclubs are one of the most popular options in GTA Online.

Perhaps because owning one has been almost everyone's fantasy at some point, and also because nightclubs bring with them a familiar face from GTA's past.

Vespucci Canals nightclub in GTA Online

Once you buy a nightclub using the Maze Banks Foreclosure website in the game, Tony Prince from GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony himself makes a return to GTA Online and helps you manage the club.

There are several nightclubs that you can choose from the Maze Banks Foreclosure, namely:

Del Perro: $1,645,000

Vespucci Canals: $1,320,000

Strawberry: $1,525,000

LSIA: $1,135,000

Mission Row: $1,440,000

La Mesa: $1,500,000

Cypress Flats: $1,370,000

West Vinewood: $1,700,000

Downtown Vinewood: $1,670,000

Elysian Island: $1,080,000

Vespucci Canals is one of the more popular choices for a variety of factors, with one being its slightly more comfortable pricing than the fan-favourite Del Perro location.

There are a variety of elements that factor in when choosing a location for a nightclub, such as:

Price

Vehicle Spawn Location

Additional Storage

Location (Aestheticwise)

Vespucci Canals' location is preferred by players who are on a slightly tighter budget, yet want a nightclub close to the beach, which is always a plus.

It's more comfortable pricing and proximity to the beach and aircraft spawn locations make it a popular choice amongst the player base.