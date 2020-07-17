GTA Online: All Playing Cards locations

GTA Online has a tonne of collectibes, just like the Story Mode in GTA V, and there are plenty of great rewards that the players can get upon finding these collectibes.
One such form of collectables is the Playing Cards. There are a total of 54 cards in the game that can be found all over Los Santos and Los Santos County. The rewards for finding all the 54 Playing Cards are:
- Special High Roller Outfit
- Chips for Diamond Casino and Resort as well as RP
- New Deck of Playing Cards on a private table in the Master Penthouse
- New Decoration for Master Penthouse
- Cardenas Poncho for Red Dead Online.
GTA Online: Playing Cards locations
These are the areas, and the exact locations for all the Playing Cards in GTA Online
- Paleto Cove- Dock
- Paleto Bay-Cable Car Station
- Paleto Bay- Across from Tattoo Parlor
- Paleto Bay- Los Santos Customs
- Senora Freeway- Convenience Store
- Mount Gordo- Near the Campfires
- Grapeseed- McKenzie Field
- Grapeseed- Convenience Store
- Alamo Sea- Pier
- Raton Canyon- Lookout Post
- Zancudo- Zancudo Military Base
- Zancudo- Discount Store
- Great Chaparral- South of the Route 68 Church
- Grand Senora Desert- Rebel Radio Station
- Grand Senora Desert- House near Industrial Plant
- Stab City- Lost Hangout
- Grand Senora Desert- Auto Repair Garage
- Sandy Shores- Sandy Shores Fire Station
- Grapeseed- Near Grapeseed and Sandy Shores
- San Chianski Mt. Range- Houses at Cape Catfish
- Senora Freeway- YouTool Hardware Store
- Sandy Shores- Yellow Jack Bar
- RA Wind Farm- Hippie Hangout
- Vinewood Hills- Madrazo's Ranch
- Tataviam Mt.- Ammu-Nation
- Mirror Park- Convenience Store
- Murrieta Heights- Liquor Store
- El Burro Heights-Tattoo Parlor
- La Mesa- Near a Cheap Vehicle Warehouse
- Cypress Flats- Ammu-Nation
- Terminal- Jetsam Terminal Building
- Los Santos International Airport- Near the stairwell to LSIA
- Davis- Maze Bank Arena
- Davis- Davis Fire Department
- Strawberry- Vanilla Unicorn Gentlemen's Club
- Pillbox Hill- Ammu-Nation
- Pillbox Hill- Near the FBI & IAA
- Burton- Ponsonbys / Rockford Plaza
- Hawick- Auto Exotic Garage
- Downtown Vinewood- Pacific Bank
- West Vinewood- Gentry Manor Hotel
- Vinewood Hills- Behind the Yellow house in Vinewood Hills on Didion Drive
- Vinewood Hills- Observatory
- Richmen Glen- Convenience Store
- Chumash- Nelson's General Store
- Banham Canyon- Convenience Store
- Richman- Backyard of the Mansion
- Rockford Hills- Mansion
- Rockford Hills- Across from Life Invader
- Richards Majestic- Movie Studio
- Del Perro Beach- Pier
- Vespucci Canals- Barber Shop
- Vespucci Beach- Musclehead Gym
- Little Seoul- Tram Station