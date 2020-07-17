GTA Online: All Playing Cards locations

GTA Online has a tonne of collectibes, just like the Story Mode in GTA V, and there are plenty of great rewards that the players can get upon finding these collectibes.

One such form of collectables is the Playing Cards. There are a total of 54 cards in the game that can be found all over Los Santos and Los Santos County. The rewards for finding all the 54 Playing Cards are:

Special High Roller Outfit

Chips for Diamond Casino and Resort as well as RP

New Deck of Playing Cards on a private table in the Master Penthouse

New Decoration for Master Penthouse

Cardenas Poncho for Red Dead Online.

GTA Online: Playing Cards locations

GTA Online Card Locations (picture credits: GTA online)

These are the areas, and the exact locations for all the Playing Cards in GTA Online