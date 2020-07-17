×
GTA Online: All Playing Cards locations

(picture credits: GamesRadar)
(picture credits: GamesRadar)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 17 Jul 2020, 18:57 IST
Feature
GTA Online has a tonne of collectibes, just like the Story Mode in GTA V, and there are plenty of great rewards that the players can get upon finding these collectibes.

One such form of collectables is the Playing Cards. There are a total of 54 cards in the game that can be found all over Los Santos and Los Santos County. The rewards for finding all the 54 Playing Cards are:

  • Special High Roller Outfit
  • Chips for Diamond Casino and Resort as well as RP
  • New Deck of Playing Cards on a private table in the Master Penthouse
  • New Decoration for Master Penthouse
  • Cardenas Poncho for Red Dead Online.

GTA Online: Playing Cards locations

GTA Online Card Locations (picture credits: GTA online)
GTA Online Card Locations (picture credits: GTA online)

These are the areas, and the exact locations for all the Playing Cards in GTA Online

  1. Paleto Cove- Dock
  2. Paleto Bay-Cable Car Station
  3. Paleto Bay- Across from Tattoo Parlor
  4. Paleto Bay- Los Santos Customs
  5. Senora Freeway- Convenience Store
  6. Mount Gordo- Near the Campfires
  7. Grapeseed- McKenzie Field
  8. Grapeseed- Convenience Store
  9. Alamo Sea- Pier
  10. Raton Canyon- Lookout Post
  11. Zancudo- Zancudo Military Base
  12. Zancudo- Discount Store
  13. Great Chaparral- South of the Route 68 Church
  14. Grand Senora Desert- Rebel Radio Station
  15. Grand Senora Desert- House near Industrial Plant
  16. Stab City- Lost Hangout
  17. Grand Senora Desert- Auto Repair Garage
  18. Sandy Shores- Sandy Shores Fire Station
  19. Grapeseed- Near Grapeseed and Sandy Shores
  20. San Chianski Mt. Range- Houses at Cape Catfish
  21. Senora Freeway- YouTool Hardware Store
  22. Sandy Shores- Yellow Jack Bar
  23. RA Wind Farm- Hippie Hangout
  24. Vinewood Hills- Madrazo's Ranch
  25. Tataviam Mt.- Ammu-Nation
  26. Mirror Park- Convenience Store
  27. Murrieta Heights- Liquor Store
  28. El Burro Heights-Tattoo Parlor
  29. La Mesa- Near a Cheap Vehicle Warehouse
  30. Cypress Flats- Ammu-Nation
  31. Terminal- Jetsam Terminal Building
  32. Los Santos International Airport- Near the stairwell to LSIA
  33. Davis- Maze Bank Arena
  34. Davis- Davis Fire Department
  35. Strawberry- Vanilla Unicorn Gentlemen's Club
  36. Pillbox Hill- Ammu-Nation
  37. Pillbox Hill- Near the FBI & IAA
  38. Burton- Ponsonbys / Rockford Plaza
  39. Hawick- Auto Exotic Garage
  40. Downtown Vinewood- Pacific Bank
  41. West Vinewood- Gentry Manor Hotel
  42. Vinewood Hills- Behind the Yellow house in Vinewood Hills on Didion Drive
  43. Vinewood Hills- Observatory
  44. Richmen Glen- Convenience Store
  45. Chumash- Nelson's General Store
  46. Banham Canyon- Convenience Store
  47. Richman- Backyard of the Mansion
  48. Rockford Hills- Mansion
  49. Rockford Hills- Across from Life Invader
  50. Richards Majestic- Movie Studio
  51. Del Perro Beach- Pier
  52. Vespucci Canals- Barber Shop
  53. Vespucci Beach- Musclehead Gym
  54. Little Seoul- Tram Station
Published 17 Jul 2020, 18:57 IST
GTA
