GTA Online can appear very daunting to a new player, especially to those who come back to the game after a long break. The game is constantly evolving, and players who haven't played GTA Online in a while will often find themselves confused.

One of the more recent content updates in GTA Online came in the form of the Los Santos Summer Special update. It didn't exactly change the game by a lot, but did add significant content to it.

One of the newest additions in GTA Online was the Invetero Coquette D10, a sports car that instantly became a favourite of the community's. It has decent performance and steady handling, making it one of the best sports cars in the game.

This week in GTA Online, players stand a chance to win the car in the Diamond Casino and Resort for free if they are lucky.

GTA Online Podium Car for 9/10: Invetero Coquette D10

"The D10 is a classic pedigree dressed to the nines, spray-tanned and injected into everlasting youth. The age of the cougar is over. The real Coquette has finally arrived."

―Legendary Motorsport description

The Invetero Coquette is one of the best-rated vehicles in the game by the community. Its ability to maintain high speeds through the corners without losing a lot of traction makes it a great car.

As is often the case with sports car, the handling can take a bit of a dive when going through sharp turns, but the Coquette surprisingly holds its own. GTA Online is chock-full of flashy sports cars, but rarely do they have the incomparable performance of the Coquette.

The car can otherwise be brought from the Legendary Motorsports for $1,510,000. Players can only spin the Lucky Wheel once in a day in the game.