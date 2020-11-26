GTA Online: Podium Car for this week, Vehicle Discounts, Triple Money and RP, and more

GTA Online lets players truly make the most out of their time in the game by switching things up every Thursday. Each week, Rockstar offers the chance for players to earn a bucketload of Cash and RP through certain activities.

On top of that, GTA also encourages players to buy up property and start businesses by offering massive discounts on properties. Here is a brief rundown of which activities players can take part in to earn more money and RP in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Weekly Update: Podium Car, Vehicle Discounts, and Bonus Activities

Podium Car: Benefactor BR8

"The original race version of the BR8 was a complicated machine. Constructed from over four hundred separate controls, it required inhuman dexterity and a PhD in astrophysics just to start the engine. Benefactor have simplified this into a handful of brightly colored buttons and a colossal insurance premium. Killing yourself has never been so user-friendly."

―GTA Online description

The Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino can be spun only once per day in GTA Online. To participate in any game inside of the Casino, players are required to have a Casino Membership, which can be bought quite easily.

The Lucky Wheel requires the player to buy a ticket using Chips, which is the only currency that works inside of the Diamond Casino.

Bonus Activities: Deadline, King of The Hill, Open-Wheel Races

Deadline: Triple Cash and RP

"Turn the streets of Los Santos into a stylish electronic videogame battle to the death with the latest update to GTA Online. Achieve hyper speed on the futuristic Nagasaki Shotaro and demolish foes with the power of your light trail in the new Adversary Mode, Deadline."

―Rockstar Newswire description

Deadline puts GTA Online players in a Tron-like arena. It is a solid game mode that tests the player's vehicular warfare skills. 2 teams of 4 players are pitted against each other in what is essentially a 3D rendition of "Don't Cross The Line."

The objective is to cut off the opponent's path using their own vehicles and the match can be won by scoring more eliminations than the other team.

King of The Hill- Triple Cash and RP

This Adversary Mode is an excellent match type in GTA Online that feels very much like something straight out of a first-person arena shooter. The objective of each team (made up of a maximum of 4 players) present in the game to capture three regions or "Hills" for the longest amount of time.

The longer each Hill stays captured, the more points players will be able to earn. The team that reaches the Score Limit first or is in the lead when the timer runs out, wins the game.

Open-Wheel Races- Double Cash and RP

"The future of competitive motorsport has arrived, and it’s in a hurry. Two brand new open-wheel ultra-performance vehicles. Seven high-speed tracks. Dozens of split-second decisions, from the tires you use, to whether you take that all-important pit stop. And above all: one seat, one driver, one grand prize."

―Rockstar Newswire description.

This is the pinnacle of competitive racing modes in GTA Online. It takes after motorsports competitions like F1 and Indycar. There are a total of 7 circuits and each car performs identically so there is an even playing field.

Vehicle/Property Discounts