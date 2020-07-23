GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Progen GP1

The Diamond Casino Heist update brought with itself tonnes of new elements to GTA Online, the biggest of which was the titular Diamond Casino. The Podium Car in the Diamond Casino is one of the most fan-favourite aspects of the update.

The Lucky Wheel Spin in the Diamond Casino has a variety of gifts and bonuses and can be spun only once a day. You can buy Chips from the Cashier in the Casino to have a go at the Lucky Wheel Spin.

If the wheel stops at the Podium Vehicle, then the player gets a high-valued vehicle for absolutely free. The Podium Vehicle is changed every week on Thursday once the GTA Online Weekly Update rolls in.

This week's Podium Vehicle is the Progen GP1, a flashy supercar capable of tearing down the highway while also being one of the most beautiful cars to look at in GTA Online.

Progen GP1: Podium Vehicle for this week in GTA Online

"Seasons will change, fashions will come and go, economies will tank, the wholesome popstars of today will be leaking their own bondage tapes tomorrow - but the GP1 will always remain. This is what defined supercars for a generation, perhaps for all time: as pure and flawless as the smile of a newborn, or a crystal of perfectly refined meth, or the smile of a newborn experiencing perfectly refined meth."

―Legendary Motorsport description

The Progen RP1 takes massive inspiration from the real-life McLaren F1 LM and GTR and is an absolute beast of a car. The car can otherwise be bought for $1,260,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online.

Remember, the player must own a Garage in GTA Online to have the car delivered to from the Casino. Garages can be bought separately, but properties such as High-End Apartments and Arena Workshops come along with a Garage.