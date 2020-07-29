GTA Online: Predicting the new 2020 update release date

The GTA Online experience has evolved since its release and is a completely different beast in 2020 than it was in 2013. Rockstar Games have done a decent job at retaining the player base by introducing a number of updates to the game.

The most recent update to GTA Online came in the form of the Diamond Casino Heist update, and fans have since been demanding more. Rockstar Games have finally answered their demands and are in the process of rolling out the "biggest ever update" for GTA Online later this year.

There are two updates planned for the game, one significantly larger than the other. A smaller update is planned for the game in the summer, and the bigger update is slated for later this year.

GTA Online: Predicting 2020 update release dates

As Rockstar Games have stated that the smaller update is planned for the summer, it would be safe to assume that the update might be released sometime in mid-August.

The announcement from Rockstar Games stated that the update offers "a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy."

This smaller update to GTA Online might not be the game-changer fans are hoping for but rather a rework of the existing content. There may be the addition of a couple of new modes at best and possibly a new car.

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/9KRfm7sJHA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

Advertisement

However, the update planned later in the year is going to be absolutely massive, according to Rockstar Games. The update will feature GTA Online's "latest take on Heists in an entirely new location."

This could mean a new Heist and even an entirely new location. Whether this means an entirely new open-world area or something more akin to the Diamond Casino is still to be confirmed.

The update is planned for "later this year", possibly sometime during December, maybe even coinciding with the launch of the next-gen consoles. Major speculation on the internet points to a December release date.