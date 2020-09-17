GTA Online Progen Itali GTB: Podium Car for this week

Every player in GTA Online looks forward to Thursday as the Weekly Update shakes things up considerably to keep the game interesting. Instead of adding new content every week, which is highly impossible, Rockstar chooses to reward players by providing discounts and Bonus RP and Cash on certain items in the game.

GTA Online is a constantly evolving experience, and players who haven't kept up with the game are often left scratching their heads as to what half the things mean.

Players returning to the game find it odd that notifications related to something called a 'Podium Car' keep popping up in GTA Online. This is part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update which saw GTA Online receive its very own Casino.

In the Casino, players can play a number of card games and engage in a number of other gambling activities. GTA Online players can also bag themselves a brand-new car for free: The Podium Car.

Podium Car for this week in GTA Online: Progen Itali GTB

"Lithe, focused, aggressive: if you've ever made passionate love to an angry jungle cat, you'll have an inkling of what it's like to take Progen's new Itali GTB out for a gentle spin. And if you've ever made passionate love to a stripped-down, track-ready jungle cat with a massive rear spoiler, you'll have some idea of what Benny can do to this thing."

―Benny's Original Motor Works description

Price: $1,189,000

Top Speed: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)

Players can purchase the car by shelling out a million bucks if they have the means to. They can also try their luck at the Lucky Wheel Spin in the Diamond Casino.

Players are allowed to spin the wheel once per day in GTA Online. If not the Podium Car, they can also win other rewards from the lucky spin.