GTA Online Solomon Collectible: Movie Prop Locations

Solomon Richards made a comeback in GTA with his appearance in the GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update that was recently dropped. The update brings a variety of new changes to GTA Online, one of which are new collectibles.

After his studio is broken into and robbed, Solomon enlists the help of the GTA Online protagonist to recover his stolen movie props. Returning each prop to Solomon will earn the player GTA$ 10,000, and there are 10 props throughout Los Santos in GTA Online.

This means that a player will be able to earn $100,000 by simply returning all the props. The locations of all 10 movie props are listed below.

GTA Online Solomon's Movie Prop Locations

Meltdown Film Reel- Behind a trash can outside Solomon's Office entrance at Richards Majestic Productions, Backlot City. WIFA Award- On a table in the back office of Vanilla Unicorn in Strawberry. Headdress- In the restrooms of Diamond Casino & Resort between two urinals. Alien Head- On the Beam Me Up mural in Sandy Shores. Mummy Head- On the porch of an abandoned house off Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. Clapperboard- On a desk in the air traffic control tower on the ground floor, Fort Zancudo. Monster Mask- On a rock at the west side of the Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

In addition to these 7 fixed prop locations, there are 3 other movie props in GTA Online that have different spawn locations. Some of them are static while others could be in the movie, which makes finding them a bit tricky.

Other locations