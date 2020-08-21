GTA Online Solomon's Movie Props: All locations for Rumpo Van

A familiar character from GTA V's Story Mode has made a return to GTA Online. Solomon Richards' studio is robbed, and several of his Movie Props are stolen. The players can choose to help out Solomon in exchange for Cash.

The Los Santos Summer Special update brought a tonne of new things to the game, including unique collectibles in the form of Solomon's Movie Props. Each Prop returned to Solomon will net the player GTA$10,000.

There are a total of 10 Movie Props, which means that the players stand a chance to make $100,000 for reasonably simple work.

The locations of these Movie Props are fairly straightforward, save for a couple of them, which spawn in different areas on the map.

Location of Rumpo Van Movie Prop in GTA Online

The location of 7 of these props are fixed and will always remain the same:

Meltdown Film Reel- Behind a trash can outside Solomon's Office entrance at Richards Majestic Productions, Backlot City. WIFA Award- On a table in the back office of Vanilla Unicorn in Strawberry. Headdress- In the restrooms of Diamond Casino & Resort between two urinals. Alien Head- On the Beam Me Up mural in Sandy Shores. Mummy Head- On the porch of an abandoned house off Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. Clapperboard- On a desk in the air traffic control tower on the ground floor, Fort Zancudo. Monster Mask- On a rock at the west side of the Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

However, rest of the 3 Movie Props are found in different locations, including the ones in a Rumpo Van. The sites of these props are: