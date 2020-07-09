GTA Online Stockpile Adversary Mode: Triple RP this week

GTA Online's Stockpile Adversary Mode is an extremely fun match type that offers Triple RP for this week.

You can play this Adversary Mode match type from the Online menu or from your in-game phone.

GTA Online: Stockpile

GTA Online's Weekly Update for the 9th of July will be live soon, and players will get to participate in game modes that offer plenty of RP as well as a brand new Podium Car.

The weekly update gives an incentive to the players to try out game modes that they might not have tried before. This is a great way to encourage players to try out other game modes.

While a large number of players regularly play Heists in GTA Online, they are missing out on experiencing several great match types in the game.

The Stockpile Adversary Mode is one of the best game modes in GTA Online, and will give out Triple RP for this week.

Stockpile Adversary Mode in GTA Online

"They say don't shoot the messenger - but the courier is definitely fair game. 2-4 teams take to the skies to grab as much loot as they can and bring it back to base. Whoever has the biggest haul at the close of business wins, but don't forget: your rivals can always plunder your stash like the good honest swindlers they are."

―In-game Description

This is an entertaining game mode, as players take to the skies in high-powered weaponized jets and scramble for the most amount of loot.

Loot is in the form of briefcase checkpoints, that every team must try and contest for. Teams can shoot down the carriers using their weapons, and prevent their haul from getting large.

To play Stockpile Adversary Mode, simply follow these steps:

Log into GTA Online

Press the Pause Menu

Select "Online"

Select "Jobs"

Look for Adversary Modes

Select "Stockpile"

Alternatively, once the Weekly Update is live, you will be able to directly go into a Stockpile match from GTA V's home loading screen.

You can also use your in-game phone to select Jobs, and then select Stockpile Adversary Mode.