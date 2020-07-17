GTA Online: 5 best budget muscle cars 

Muscle cars make a statement, exude speed and show your clout on the mean streets of Grand Theft Auto. While we all aspire to drive one in real life someday, we can always fulfil those aspirations in GTA Online for the time being.

There are a host of budget muscle cars that combine the thrill of burning rubber with the benefit of leaving you with plenty of in-game cash to spend.

Five best budget muscle cars in GTA Online

Cheval Picador

Cheval Picador: gtabase.com

With the looks of a far more premium option, the Cheval Picador is a steal at $9000. The car is reminiscent of the legendary 'Chevrolet El Camino'. With a competitive top speed of 102.5 mph but not-so-great braking system, the efficient handling system comes in handy and makes Cheval Picador a worthy purchase for beginners.

Imponte Ruiner

Imponte Ruiner: gtabase.com

If you want to revisit the 80s, this two-door swanky tribute to the iconic 'Pontiac Firebird Trans Am' deserves to be in your garage. Imponte Ruiner is a bargain at $10000, and its 118.75 mph top speed is unbelievable.

Vapid Dominator

Vapid Dominator: gtabase.com

This two-seater powerhouse of acceleration is one of the fastest cars in the game. The Vapid Dominator instantly reminds players of the legendary 'Ford Mustang', with its drool-worthy looks and the ability to whiz past challengers. Also, the Vapid Dominator is way too cheap, and it takes just $35000 to bring the car to your garage.

Bravado Gauntlet

Bravado Gauntlet: gtabase.com

If you are looking for overall value-for-money, this Dodge Challenger-Esque muscle car is one of your best bets in the game. The car's exceptional handling allows gamers to take complete advantage of its acceleration without the fear of getting wasted or busted. Bravado Gauntlet may be priced at $32000, but stepping out of it will surely make you feel like a millionaire.

Vapid Slamvan

Vapid Slamvan: gtabase.com

This re-imagining of the gorgeous 'Rat Rodded 1953–1956 Ford F-Series' car may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it has undoubtedly got a blend of intimidation and boyish charm. Vapid Slamvan is a decent trade-off for that extra mph on the speedometer. Even though the car is a bit more expensive than the rest of the rides on this list at $49500, it's definitely worth it.