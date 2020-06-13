GTA Online: Top 3 fastest bikes

Get a fast bike in GTA Online and swoosh past your enemies, or participate in two-wheeler races.

Bikes are useful not only in getting around quickly, but also to help with certain missions or challenges.

Choose the fastest bike in GTA Online. Image: YouTube.

Owning a bike in GTA Online gives you the green signal for competing in bike races and also for any kind of two-wheeler challenges. You can also use it for traveling short distances, especially when you have to deal with time constraints.

If you don’t care about any of these points, you can just cruise around and show off your bike to other players in GTA Online.

Top 3 Fastest Bikes in GTA Online

If you feel the need for speed coursing through your veins, these are the three fastest bikes in GTA Online:

3. BF400

Nagasaki BF400. Image courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Based on the design of KTM 450 Rally, this bike can reach top speeds of 137 miles/hour. Even though the bike does not have very quick acceleration, it can achieve top speed comparatively quickly because of its agility and light-weight bodywork. Another great feature of this bike is suspension. So, you can perform jumps and bounces without the fear of falling off that easily.

2. Oppressor

Pegassi Oppressor. Image courtesy: GTA Base.

Advertisement

This custom sports bike in GTA Online has a very unique look and can reach a top speed of 140 miles/hour. The bike can perform smooth jumps, as it is equipped with a set of four wings. These wings, when extended, can make the bike glide in the air for a few seconds as well! While this sounds too cool to be true, be very carefully while landing, as a vertical pitch angle will make it crash and also kill you. Also, make sure not to retract the wings in mid air as it will cause your bike to fall. It is also good for warding off enemies, as the Oppressor is equipped with two front machine guns and four rocket launchers.

1. Future Shock Deathbike

Western Future Shock Deathbike. Image courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Introduced as a part of the Arena War update, this Deathbike is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online. It has enclosed wheels with stripes that glow in the dark. Powered by a V-Twin engine, this bike can reach top speeds of 150 miles/hour. You can choose this bike for various missions, as even a single explosion cannot do it any harm. Be sure to armour it up with the Shield upgrade, as that reduces the chance of you getting hit by a bullet.