GTA Online: Top 3 fastest cars in the game

GTA Online has a host of vehicles for players to choose from. When it comes to street races in this title, knowing the fastest vehicles goes a long way in determining whether you will be up to the task or not. The number of available cars has increased due to the plethora of updates and expansions released to date.

While some cars may have a higher top speed, it is the overall acceleration, braking and cornering mechanism of each that determines which is the fastest overall. This means that the speed of GTA 5 cars can be measured using two main statistics. Apart from the top speed, we also need to analyze the lap time, which will give a better idea about the overall speed of each car.

GTA Online: Top three fastest cars in the game

3. Ocelot XA-21 (Lap time: 0:59.927s)

With a top speed of 122.50 mph, the Ocelot XA-21 can complete a regular lap in GTA Online in less than a minute. This hypercar featured in GTA Online was part of the Gunrunning update, back in August 2017.

As far as the overall design is concerned, this GTA Online car is most notably based on the Jaguar C-X75, and has a well-rounded aerodynamic profile with an oval grille on the center, at the front. Considering it does not have the highest top-speed, the overall handling of the car is far easier when compared to others on this list.

2. Annis RE-7B (Lap time - 0:59.727s)

The Annis RE-7B is a two-door endurance racing car that was part of the Cunning Stunts update released back in 2016. It has an above-average top speed of 123.5 mph, and useful handling features that allow it to complete a regular lap around .2 seconds quicker than the Ocelot CA-21.

This car’s design is heavily inspired by multiple racing cars, and it has gullwing doors along with a side exit exhausts directly in front of the rear arches. Barring a lack of traction and a comparatively slower acceleration, the Annis RE-7B is quite the overall package. However, it sells at $2.47 million!

1. Dewbauchee Vagner (Lap time - 0:59.194)

The Dewbauchee Vagner is the fastest car in the game, and has an impressive top speed of around 126.75 mph. This is well complemented by above-average handling and acceleration, which sees to it that the car is the quickest overall in GTA Online.

What makes it an even more impressive option is the fact that this car costs around $1.5 million, which is comprehensively lesser than the Annis RE-7B. It resembles the Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype hypercar. Overall, if used effectively, the Dewbauchee Vagner will be able to win you most races in GTA Online!