GTA Online: Top 3 fastest sedans in the game

GTA Online has a vast collection of vehicles that include SUVs, hatchbacks and sedans.

A look at the fastest sedans in GTA Online that have the ability to compete with even racing cars.

Fastest sedans in GTA Online. Image: YouTube.

There are many sedans in GTA Online that you might want to take out for a spin. The famous automakers from Germany, Benefactor and Enus, are known for making the fastest sedans in the GTA franchise.

Top 3 fastest Sedans in GTA Online

Here are the top three fastest sedans in the game:

1. Benefactor Shafter V12

Shafter V12. Image: GTA Base.

Introduced as a part of the Executives and Other Criminals update in GTA Online, this four-door luxury sedan is the fastest sedan in the game. It is powered by a powerful V12 engine and has impressive acceleration.

The car's engine is a double-edged knife as the torque put out by it is too much for the vehicle to handle. Shafter V12 loses control while taking sharp turns at high speed. The armoured version of this vehicle is also good and can reach a top speed of 123.50 miles per hour.

2. Enus Cognoscenti 55

Cognoscenti 55. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

This sedan was also introduced as a part of the Executives, and Other Criminals update in GTA Online. The acceleration of Enus Cognoscenti 55 is decent, and the car has a top speed of 112.50 miles per hour.

Even though the car is big and heavy, its braking system is marvellous. The good traction ensures that the car is in control of the player even while taking sharp turns. The armoured variant of this sedan can reach a top speed of 112.25 miles per hour.

3. Enus Super Diamond

Super Diamond. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Inspired from the Rolls Royce Phantom VII, this luxury sedan in GTA Online, with its top-notch acceleration, can give a tough competition in drag races. The car's top speed can reach up to 111.75 miles per hour.

The crash deformation of Enus Super Diamond is less, and the car can be handled well. The only negative point of this car is its weight. The car's heavy weight can make the braking system uncooperative at times.