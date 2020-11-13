GTA Online: Top 5 fastest cars under $500k

Nothing exemplifies "balling on a budget" better than GTA Online as it allows players to be as thrifty with their money as possible. Rather than getting the flashy million-dollar hypercar, players can just as easily choose to buy something slightly more reasonable.

Players, once they've made enough money, can spend it on a variety of places including cars and property. While players can just as easily buy a flashy new sports car by splashing an exorbitant amount of money in the game, they are better off saving their money for other, more functional uses.

As there are plenty of cars capable of decent performance under half a million dollars in GTA Online.

Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online under $500,000

Note: The Top Speed stat from gtabase/Broughy have been taken into consideration.

5) Lampadati Pigalle

"French design and Italian construction, so expect style over substance and regular breakdowns. The Pigalle, a high-performance coupé, is an icon of 70s motoring and bad taste. No wonder the ironically disposed love it."

-GTA Online description

Price: $400,000

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

4) Dewbauchee Masacro

"Sophisticated, superior, class-obsessed and with more than a little aggression under the hood, this grand tourer from Dewbauchee is as classically British as they come."

-GTA Online description

Price: $275,000

Top Speed: 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h)

3) Benefactor Schafter V12

"Powerful, understated, reliable. You have absolutely none of these qualities, so it's important to you that your car does. The new Benefactor Schafter screams corporate anonymity just as much as its predecessor, so to justify the massive price hike we've thrown in a few flourishes and a plush interior. Armored edition available."

-GTA Online description

Price: $116,000

Top Speed: 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

2) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

"Baby boomer teen dream repackaged for the mass market generation. A muscle car without the muscle that's the rental vehicle of choice for tourists looking for a slice of "real" Americana. Get it with exclusive Pisswasser Livery."

-GTA Online description

Price: $315,000

Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

1) Progen Itali GTB Custom

"Lithe, focused, aggressive: if you've ever made passionate love to an angry jungle cat, you'll have an inkling of what it's like to take Progen's new Itali GTB out for a gentle spin. And if you've ever made passionate love to a stripped down, track-ready jungle cat with a massive rear spoiler, you'll have some idea of what Benny can do to this thing."

-GTA Online description

Unlock by upgrading the regular vehicle to the custom variant at Benny's Original Motor Works

Price: $495,000

Top Speed: 127.00 mph (204.39 km/h)