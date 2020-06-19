GTA Online: Best large warehouses in the game

Large Warehouses are the most cost-effective business choice in GTA Online.

Buying a large warehouse will cost a hefty sum of amount, but the revenue is on the higher side too.

Warehouses in GTA Online. Image: YouTube.

The 'Further Adventures in Crime and Felony' update of GTA Online brought with it warehouses that you can own. Once you become a CEO after buying an office, you can buy warehouses.

You can store Special Cargo in these warehouses and can engage in various transactions to buy and sell goods. For earning the maximum profit, always try to sell as many crates as possible. However, you should not store your items for a long period of time as there is a possibility that your warehouses may get attacked or raided.

There are three types of warehouses that you can choose from. They are:

· Large Warehouses that can store 111 crates.

· Medium Warehouses that can store 42 crates.

· Small Warehouses that can store 16 crates.

Large Warehouses in GTA Online

You should always opt for buying a large warehouse because it is the most cost effective option out of the three. Buying a large warehouse will cost more than the other two but the revenue you will get by selling your product is much more.

GTA Online players like to have a combination of two warehouses to store the items of their choice. You cannot buy more than five warehouses. Here are two of the best Large Warehouses in GTA Online:

Darnell Bros Warehouse

Darnell Bros Warehouse. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

The mastermind behind all the heists, Lester Crest is the owner of this warehouse and he uses this warehouse as the base for carrying out the operations of the heists. It is located in Popular Street, La Mesa and is loved by GTA Online players because of its storage space and location.

Wholesale Furniture

Location of Wholesale Funiture. Image: GTA Base.

This warehouse is another fan favourite. Many GTA Online players choose this warehouse because it is located right next to the highway. This facilitates easy transportation of crates from one place to another. Moreover, there is also a grass field nearby where you can easily land a helicopter and visit your warehouse in style.