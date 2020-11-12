GTA Online Weekly Update 11/12: Zhaba, Diamonds, Resurrection and more

GTA Online players can once again begin the grind with the new weekly update that drops every Thursday.

The game is due a major update towards the end of the year, most likely in December. However, for the time being, players will have to make do with the GTA Online Weekly Update.

For this week, Diamonds make a return to the game in the Casino Heist. Whether they are back for good still remains to be seen as they have made a comeback several times in the past.

On top of that, the RUNE Zhaba, an all-terrain vehicle, will be available as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week.

It does seem like GTA Online will be pushing players to play the Diamond Casino Heist as the set-up fee also receives a massive discount of 75%.

GTA Online Weekly Update 11/12

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Zhaba

Returning Content:

Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Resurrection

Casino Story Missions

Discounted Content:

Everon, $663,750/$885,000

Retinue MKII, $729,000

Retinue, $369,000

Komoda, $765,000

Rebla GTS, $705,000

X80 Proto, $1,890,000

Penthouses

Penthouse Renovations

Arcades, 30% Discount

Arcade Renovations, 30% Discount

Arcade Upgrades

Select Arcade Machines

Casino Heist setup fee, 75% Discount

Podium Car: RUNE Zhaba

The Warstock Cache & Carry description of the RUNE Zhaba reads:

"Alien invasion, the undead rising, hordes of liberal arts students. Whatever threatens your way of life, make sure you have the upper hand with the Rune Zhaba, the perfect vehicle to raise you up above it all. Whether you're grinding bones or crushing hope, Warstock has you covered."

The vehicle can be won for free in GTA Online this week but otherwise can be bought from the Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,400,000.

