GTA Online: What can fans expect from the winter update?

GTA Online has been unbelievably successful for Rockstar Games, as it has been one of the primary reasons for Grand Theft Auto being in the public eye seven years after release. This game has evolved over the years by introducing several significant content updates that add new elements to it.

Earlier this year, Rockstar announced big plans for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online and assured fans that significant content updates were planned. GTA Online would receive two content updates over the year: one during the summer and the other towards the end of the year.

With Rockstar choosing not to go into detail about the winter update, the internet has been rife with speculation. We look at this publisher's statement regarding GTA Online's winter update and its track record with December updates.

What to expect from GTA Online's winter update?

We are happy to share that both GTA Online and Red Dead Online will receive exciting new updates in the weeks ahead.



Details: https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/d2dTOp5Gko — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

Typically, the winter update for GTA Online has consisted of "Festive Surprise," which sees the addition of snow in this game, along with a few Christmas-themed items or game modes.

However, Rockstar chose to buck that trend by introducing a major content update in 2019 with the Diamond Casino Heist update in December. This saw the addition of a brand-new Heist in the game, and fans were pleasantly surprised.

According to Rockstar's statement regarding new content in GTA Online, it will be the "biggest-ever update for GTA Online" and contains the "latest take on Heists in an entirely new location."

Based on this statement, let's break down what each part of that statement could mean.

Biggest-ever update

GTA Online's winter update with featuring an "entirely new location" could be three things.

1. A new building altogether, somewhere in the north side of the map.

2. A new island. Maybe the size of Paleto Bay.

3. Liberty City? (Less likely) — Snoozie ⛄ (@snooziewoozie) July 25, 2020

Rockstar is typically not one to toot its own horn, but promising the "biggest-ever update" makes it seem like GTA Online will be receiving a tonne of new stuff.

The Los Santos Summer Special added many new vehicles to this game, along with new collectibles and missions. Fans can expect the "biggest-ever update" to at least include new vehicles and missions.

Enthusiasts would be deeply disappointed if a highly-anticipated update such as this ends up adding nothing significant to the GTA Online experience. This will no doubt upset the fanbase and turn them against Rockstar.

Also, Rockstar is probably building up the release of this title as a standalone on the PS5. Therefore, the laying of the foundations for this move could begin with this new update.

New Heist

So let me get this straight, Overwatch’s Winter update AND GTA V’s new heist come out on the same day? pic.twitter.com/ApME5oPWVt — The Man Who Reads ★ (@TheManWhoReads) December 8, 2017

Like last year, GTA Online will see the addition of a new Heist come winter, and fans couldn't be more excited. The optimistic among the lot assumed this would hint at a future GTA title, but that seems like a far cry.

The upcoming Heist is alluded to being a different take on the formula, so fans can expect a variation on the kind of Heists they have become accustomed to.

New location

This dude keep making videos talking about liberty city coming to gta online winter update the biggest heist ever he can't see this I blocked him like the professional said only clickbaiters will keep talking about this over and over and over again dont fall for this clown he lie pic.twitter.com/BCbYIPAFOS — maya steiner (@SteinerMaya) August 26, 2020

Whether this announcement means the location is available only during Heists or in the world in general remains to be seen. It is very much possible that this place will be akin to the Diamond Casino, a site for the Heist, and a place in the game outside of it.

Fan speculation has been pointing to North Yankton, Ludendorff, as the site for the Heist or even Liberty City, but Rockstar has remained silent regarding the "new location."