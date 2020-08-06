GTA Online is an evolving online experience and has two updates planned for this year, with the latter update looking to add an 'entirely new location.'

The game, over the years, has seen a lot of changes, and players returning to the game after a long time might take a while to adjust to all the new elements. The Arena War update was one of the most significant updates to GTA Online and added a tonne of community-favorite elements to the game.

The update saw the Maze Bank Arena turning into a modern-day Colosseum with high-powered gasoline guzzling Arena War vehicles. These vehicles were built with the singular purpose of annihilating their opponents.

They can be heavily modified in the Arena War Workshop, and players can kit out their vehicles with Machine Guns and other forms of weaponry in GTA Online. However, one of the most popular modifications to Arena War Vehicles is the 'Shunt Boost.'

GTA Online: What is the shunt boost and how to use it?

The 'Shunt Boost' effectively turns the vehicle into a wrecking ball that is sure to smash whoever dares to drive alongside the player in GTA Online. It is one of the most powerful modifications to your vehicle, and one that has wreaked havoc in GTA Online's Freemode.

The 'Shunt Boost' can be purchased and applied from the Arena War Workshop only on Arena War vehicles. The Shunt Boost is used to take out people on either direction of your vehicle.

The boost can also be used to maneuver around a corner and add more mobility to the vehicle. The amount of boost in the car is indicated by the 'Yellow Bar' alongside Health and Armour.

The yellow bar, which usually indicates the Special Ability in the Story Mode, is used in GTA Online to indicate the level of boost. It refills automatically over time and doesn't take long to reach full capacity.