GTA Online Winter Update: Rockstar drops Cayo Perico Heist trailer featuring new characters and location

Rockstar Games are busting out the big guns this winter with GTA Online and are offering players a chance to take part in the game's most ambitious adventure to date.

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC is one that has had the fanbase chomping at the bit since its announcement earlier during the year.

GTA Online is perhaps Rockstar's most successful projects and has helped keep the franchise in the public eye and have a presence in the industry.

Prevailing trends in the gaming industry compels publishers and developers to support the game with quality content for months after launch. Rockstar Games has been able to do exactly that with content updates and DLC for GTA Online.

GTA Online has managed to thrive for nearly seven years at this point, and it looks like it will continue to be the case going into the next year.

The Cayo Perico Heist is being marketed as the biggest ever update for the game, and Rockstar has just dropped a new trailer for the same.

Rockstar drops Cayo Perico Heist trailer featuring new characters and location in GTA Online Winter update

The newest trailer for GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist update delivers quite the "vibe" with a tropical backdrop with appearances from fan-favorite characters such as English Dave and the debuting El Rubio.

El Rubio appears for a brief moment in the trailer and is looking to be quite the departure from the self-serious, braggadocios drug lord cliche. Instead, the character seems to be a light-hearted man of leisure who enjoys a good time at beachside raves.

Cayo Perico was front and center in GTA Online's newest trailer as players got a look at the aforementioned beachside raves and DJs. The island seems to be a prime party-spot and also doubling as the nerve center for El Rubio's narcotics operation.

According to the Rockstar Newswire post, El Rubio is the "the world’s preeminent narcotrafficker and supplier to the Madrazo family." Therefore, it would be extremely interesting to see how stealing from a close associate of Martin Madrazo would mean for the relationship between the Madrazo family and the GTA Online protagonist.

The trailer has been received quite positively by GTA Online fans as it seems like Rockstar has pulled out all the stops with regards to providing substantial content this time around.