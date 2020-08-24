GTA Online XYZ Store: All you need to know

Rockstar Games is known for a lot of things: quality Triple-A games, epic open-world adventures, and most of all, their attention to detail. The GTA franchise has been one of the most successful gaming franchises of all-time, and a lot of its success is owed to Rockstar's attention to detail.

Rockstar, as a studio, has been dedicated to polishing a game to its best and giving each game the proper time and care in development. It is the primary reason why the GTA games tend to have a lot of gap between each release.

GTA V, the latest instalment in the franchise, is packed to the brim with great detail that surprises players. Players can spend hours upon hours just scouring through the game world in GTA V and still be left with more things to discover.

Even the most innocuous and unassuming structures in the game have a tonne of detail as well. Such is the case with the XYZ store in GTA V, a video game store in Morningwood, Los Santos.

GTA 5 XYZ Store: All you need to know

With every installment of the GTA franchise, Rockstar does a great job of world-building and genuinely making the city of Los Santos feel alive. It is complete with details such as long-running movie and game franchises, famous celebrities in the game, etc.

Rockstar pokes fun at the game industry itself through games that are displayed throughout the game, and also in the XYZ store, namely:

AlienProber3 (parody of the movie Alien3)

Righteous Slaughter 7 (parody of Call of Duty)

Drag-On 6, the video game movie; (parody of movie-licensed video-games)

Space Monkey 3D

Console: EXsorbeo 720 (an obvious parody of Xbox)

It is little details like this that have no actual impact on the story but truly make the GTA franchise such a treasure trove of satire and parody.