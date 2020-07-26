GTA: Ranking the games in terms of violence

The GTA franchise, ever since the first release, has been facing criticism and the ire of the media for the level of violence and graphic content in the game. Rockstar games and the Houser brothers have been sued many times over regarding the GTA franchise.

While the games tend to deal with a lot of controversy regarding their content, sales are yet to slow down. The GTA franchise remains one of the most highest-selling franchises in the history of gaming.

Here, we take a look at the level of violence in each game of the series. Only the mainline entries of the franchise have been taken into consideration. This means that expansion packs, DLC and ports have not been included. (example Grand Theft Auto London 1969, Chinatown Wars, Vice City Stories, Liberty City Stories).

Ranking the GTA games in terms of violence

Honourable Mentions:

Grand Theft Auto I and II

Grand Theft Auto IV: Episodes from Liberty City

5) Grand Theft Auto III

The game that shot the GTA franchise into gaming royalty, and becoming a mainstay of modern pop culture and media, GTA III, stirred up a lot of trouble and hype.

The game was criticized in the media in several news channel segments, newspaper articles, and even resulted in the creators being sued. The level of violence is still very high. However, due to technological limitations, it isn't as graphic as in the later games.

The game's release came at an unfortunate time in America's history, around the September 11th attack and Rockstar had to change several elements of GTA III before release.

4) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

GTA San Andreas' more lighthearted approach to the game is the only reason why it isn't ranked higher on the list. While the game is filled with the level of violence fans have come to expect off of the franchise, it is slightly more toned down.

The game contains plenty of violence in the form of shootouts, and suggestive content, its lighthearted nature tends to get the upper hand most of the time.

That is not to say that GTA San Andreas is devoid of any graphic violence, as the game has that in spades as well.

3) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Despite being older than GTA San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto Vice City is a much more violent affair than its successor. The game has plenty of moments of extreme violence, such as the player wielding a chainsaw to dispatch an enemy.

While in most cases, the level of violence in the game depends solely on the player, Vice City tends to live up to its movie inspiration Scarface in terms of violence.

There are plenty of moments throughout the story, such as characters losing limbs and acting out violently.

2) Grand Theft Auto IV

GTA IV's more grounded and darker approach to the franchise adds a level of realism. This holds true for the level of violence in the game, as the game tends to deal with violence in a much more grounded way.

The game introduced the option to "execute" certain enemies in the game, adding to the level of violence. While it not maybe as graphic or gory as other games, the tone of violence makes it an uncomfortable experience for a lot of players.

1) Grand Theft Auto V

The technology available to Rockstar at the time of development of GTA V meant Rockstar could add a level of realism to violence like never before. While still not being as gory as many other games, the level of violence in GTA V can be unsettling for some.

The infamous 'torture sequence' in the game was heavily criticized by not just the media, but fans as well. Players claimed it came off as violence for the sake of violence, and not to serve a purpose.

GTA V includes some of the most unsettling scenes of violence, especially related to the character of Trevor Phillips.