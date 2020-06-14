GTA release dates: When did every game come out

The GTA franchise began with the original Grand Theft Auto in 1997 and has continued to be a successful franchise.

The games are available on a variety of platforms including handheld devices and Android as well.

The GTA franchise might not be the oldest game franchise in the history of gaming such as Mario, Legend of Zelda, or Doom. However, it has had the most impact on pop culture and media than any other franchise.

The original GTA game, just titled 'Grand Theft Auto' was born as a result of malfunctioning game code. The game was originally meant to be standard 'cops & robbers' style game, where the objective was to evade the police.

A bug in the game code resulted in the cops becoming extremely aggressive and ram into the player. This paved way for the original Grand Theft Auto, released in 1997, marking the beginning of the GTA franchise.

What began as a rudimentary top-down action racing game evolved into the open-world action/adventure franchise that it is today. The GTA franchise has been relevant ever since the release of the first game.

Release Dates for all GTA games

Grand Theft Auto- 21st October, 1997

Grand Theft Auto II- 22nd October, 1999

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 (PS1 Expansion Pack)- 30th April, 1999

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961- 30th April, 1999

Grand Theft Auto III- 22nd October, 2001

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City- 29th October 2002

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas- 26th October 2004

Grand Theft Auto Advance (GBA)- 26th October, 2004

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories- 24th October, 2005

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories- PSP- 31st October, 2006 and PS2- 5th March, 2007

Grand Theft Auto IV- PS3- 29th April, 2008, and PC- 2nd April, 2008.

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Dammned- Xbox 360- 17th February, 2009, and Windows/PS3- 13th April, 2010.

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony- Xbox 360- 29th October, 2009 and Windows/PS3- 12th April 2010.

Grand Theft Auto V- 17th September 2013 and PC- 14th April 2015, PS5- Q3/Q4-2021.